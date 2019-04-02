Publix employees serve with pleasure, volunteering in communities

Publix employees help plant an herb and vegetable garden on the Fort Lauderdale campus of the Dan Marino Foundation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Serving is a pleasure. That's the theme for Publix employees Tuesday during the Florida-based grocery store's annual service day event.

Publix employees throughout South Florida and the southeast will spend the day volunteering at more than 180 local nonprofit organizations primarily focused on the plight of the hungry, homeless and children.

Now in its fifth year, Publix Serves Day "empowers associates to support the communities where they live and work and to see the impactful difference they make firsthand," Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said.

Volunteers will spend the day painting, landscaping, packing and serving meals, stocking pantries and taking part in afterschool activities.

Since Tuesday is also World Autism Awareness Day, Publix employees in South Florida will plant an herb and vegetable garden at the Dan Marino Foundation's main campus in Fort Lauderdale.

Founded by the former Miami Dolphins quarterback, the Dan Marino Foundation helps to improve the lives of people with autism or other development disabilities. Marino's oldest son was diagnosed with autism.

