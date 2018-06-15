Publix hiring new employees in Florida Keys

Publix is looking to hire new employees for one of its Florida Keys locations.

A two-day job fair for the Publix in Marathon will be held next month.

Publix is in need of deli clerks, stock clerks, cashiers and baggers.

Deli clerks must be at least 18 years old. Stock clerks, cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old.

On-the-spot interviews will be held July 16-17 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Place in Marathon.

