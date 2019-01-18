Renowned dance company heads to South Florida for special performances

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - The Dance Theatre of Harlem is returning to South Florida as part of its 50th anniversary national tour.

Arthur Mitchell, the first African American male to become a permanent member of the New York City Ballet, founded the group in 1969 at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Today, it is recognized as the first black classical ballet company. Mitchell's ground-breaking idea was to transform the lives of young people in Harlem by providing training in classical ballet.

The performers will bring their exceptional talents and techniques to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center for two nights only, Jan. 26 and 27.

One highlight of this year's program is the addition of a special performance with the Peter London Global Dance Company, a local troupe recognized as South Florida's leading multicultural contemporary dance company.

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is located at 10950 SW 211th St. in Cutler Bay.

Performances take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and at 3 p.m. Jan. 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://smdcac.org/events/dance-theatre-harlem-0. Ticket prices range from $25-$65.

