September 2018 community events calendar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Second Saturday of Each Month

Dania After Dark

SW 1st Avenue, between 1st Street & Dania Beach Boulevard

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dania After Dark is a monthly street festival featuring live performances, art, food trucks, drinks and fun.

Cost: Free admission for all ages & pet friendly

For information, participation and vendor inquiries, call 954-785-7475.



Saturday, Sept. 1

FPL Day

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

South Florida residents are invited to cool off and beat the summer heat during Florida Power & Light Company’s “FPL Day.” Participate in fun activities at the FPL Storm Center. Visitors can test their skills at restoring power at the Power On! exhibit and learn about principles of electricity. At the FPL Cooling Station, guests are invited to take a moment to “chill” out by walking into a larger-than-life ice cube that refreshes with music and a blast of liquid nitrogen, cooling guests by 15-20 degrees, along with a fun video of their experience.

Cost: Museum admission



Saturday, Sep. 8

The Children's Trust Family Expo

Miami Dade County Fair & Expo Center

10901 SW 24th Street (Coral Way)

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Children's Trust Family Expo is a daylong festival which features activities and entertainment for the entire family in an effort to provide parents with direct contact to health and social services, as well as educational opportunities. Activities include face painters, clowns, stilt walkers, magicians, storytellers, arts and crafts, bounce houses, rock climbing walls, and music and dance performances.

Cost: Free admission and parking

If you have any questions about the Expo, please email expo@thechildrenstrust.org.



Saturday, Sept. 8

Arts Launch

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This is Miami’s biggest annual event celebrating and kicking off the Arts Season. The day will be packed with family activities, mini performances, a community village of more than 100 arts and cultural organizations, chef demonstrations, food, live bands and more. Plus, the majority of the Arsht Center’s season will go on sale for individual show tickets for the first time, and if you purchase in person at the box office, the ticket handling fee will be waived.

Cost: Free



Saturday, Sept. 8

Julia's Kids Kickball Fundraiser

Claude Pepper Park

1255 NW 135 Street

North Miami, FL 33168

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Julia’s Kids, an organization that provides grief therapy for children and young adults ages 5-18. There will be food for all participants.

Cost: $100 for each team of 8-10 people

For more information, call 954-800-3953.



Saturday, Sept. 22

Riverwalk Fall Festival

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Spend the day with fall carnival-themed games, competitions, face painting, train rides, live music and plenty of fun for the whole family. There will be lots of vendors and food trucks to satisfy your hunger for eats and sweets or to do a little shopping.

Cost: Free (well-behaved pets are welcome)



Saturday, Sept. 22

Barbershop Talk

Play Yo Part Barbershop

10645 NW 7 Avenue, Bay #102

Miami, FL 33150

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

This is an event for young men ages 13-18 who have lost a parent or caregiver. The event is designed to discuss coping techniques and validating feelings.

Cost: Free

To register, call 954-800-3953.



Sunday, Sept. 23

Outrun Childhood Cancer

3600 West Sample Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Time: 7 a.m.

This is a 5K run or walk with a one mile addition. Funds raised will benefit Julia's Star Childhood Cancer foundation, which promotes childhood cancer awareness, helps families of pediatric cancer patients with financial burdens and funds pediatric brain cancer research.

Cost: Donation based

For more information and to register, call Alex Passos at 954-895-3332.



Friday, Sep. 28 & Last Friday of Every Month

Viernes Culturales

Calle Ocho - SW 8th Street and SW 15th Avenue

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Viernes Culturales is Little Havana's popular art and culture festival. The family-friendly event will have you enjoying music and discovering works by local artists and artisans in and around Calle Ocho’s iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at the many fine art galleries. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world.

Cost: Free

