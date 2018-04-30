Ships begin docking at Port Everglades for 28th annual Fleet Week

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - Fleet Week has arrived once again arrived in South Florida.

Several ships docked Monday morning at Port Everglades ahead of the 28th annual Fleet Week.

More Fleet Week Headlines

The festivities kick off Monday night as sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will share their experiences and demonstrate throughout the week how they train to carry out a variety of missions.

"It gives the local community an opportunity to thank them for their service and all they do for them," said Mary Anne Gray, executive director for Broward Navy Days.

Lucky ticket holders will get the chance to tour U. S. Navy and Marine Corps ships, the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and combat ship USS Detroit.

The 14,800 available tickets were gone within 22 minutes of going online.

The USS Detroit is considered one of the most technologically advanced ships in the Navy. It hunts submarines, mines and does drug operations with the Coast Guard.

For those without tickets, there will be other opportunities to meet veterans and those who still serve to our country.

Click here for more information about this year's Fleet Week.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.