South Florida Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at Kmart stores

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - People with layaway accounts at one South Florida Kmart showed up to discover their accounts had been paid for.

It's all thanks to a Secret Santa who helped make their holiday one to remember.

As families went into the Hollywood Kmart to pick up their layaway items, they discovered that they only owed 1 penny.

"Santa is going to pay for the whole layaway. Oh, my God. I'm so happy. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Santa," Ciara Williams said.

The South Florida Secret Santa is making stocking stuffing stress free for families with children's presents on layaway.

Santa's elves, who are also volunteers for the Gummakonda Reddy Foundation, sorted through thousands of items and called out those containing children's Christmas presents.

Volunteers then made calls to the families to let them know their layaway orders had been paid off.

"It's like, 'Oh, my God,' I can't think right now. I'm just so excited. It's like a Christmas present for me, too," Williams said.

Williams picked up items for her daughter this week that she had set aside to make payments on.

Local 10 News caught up with the Secret Santa -- Gummakonda Reddy founder Shekar Reddy.

While he prefers to be a silent Secret Santa, foundation volunteers were beaming.

"It's unbelievable. It really is," volunteer Carlos Alfaro said. "You feel like you give back. Families that put stuff on layaway -- it probably takes them three months to pay back."

"It's very moving and it makes you humble," another volunteer, Luis Lopez, said.

It's moments they won't soon forget.

This is the eighth year the Gummakonda Reddy Foundation has paid off layaways and they said they're not stopping anytime soon.

The Gummakonda Reddy Foundation Secret Santa Assistance is sponsored by Memorial Health Care, Southers Glazers Wine and Spirits, the Republic National Distributing Company and Breakthrough Beverage.

This year, the organization raised $20,000 for the Secret Santa program and paid off layaways at three South Florida Kmart locations -- one in Broward County and two in Miami-Dade.





