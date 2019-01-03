South Florida siblings bring smiles to pediatric patients' faces

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A South Florida girl and her brother are putting smiles on children's faces at hospitals nationwide.

"We both stayed there a lot and realized how boring it was, and I wanted to change that," Kayla Abramowitz said.

Abramowitz and her brother know visits to the hospital for children can be nerve-wracking, so six years ago, she did something about it.

"This is our sixth year, and sometimes I sit down and get overwhelmed, but I know it's all worth it," Abramowitz said.

On Thursday, the siblings donated 150 items to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, including an Xbox, several games and DVD players.

The 11-year-old is no rookie to giving back. In fact, her organization has donated over 19,000 items to hospitals --.many donated from people nationwide.

"More than 400 medical facilities around the United States. A great memory I have is actually Joe DiMaggio," she said. "We did arts and crafts, like we’re going to do today, and we had a singer named Cruse Baby. And it was so cool to see the kids waving their arms around."

Kayla Cares for Kids has received six national awards, including National Young Entrepreneur of the Year from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"It just makes them smile and feel cared for," Ethan Abramowitz said. "And someone is helping them get through what they're going through."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.