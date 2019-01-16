South Florida students get chance to watch 'Hamilton' performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broadway's award-winning musical, "Hamilton," has made its way to South Florida and thousands of lucky students are getting the chance to watch the hit show.

A total of 32 local schools with 2,500 students and teachers will see the world-renowned play at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Hamilton's "Edu-Ham" is taking what students are learning in a classroom curriculum to the stage.

Christian Clark is a Nova High School student and one of the few who got a chance to perform an original piece.

"If I had to compare hip hop to a certain person, I would say Alexander Hamilton is probably Tupac and Aaron Burr is Suge Knight," Clark said.

"Hamilton" tells the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and features some of South Florida's own.

Ten years ago, cast member Abby Jaros was in high school in Boca Raton. Now she is part of the show that’s revolutionizing the musical world and the way students learn history.

"People that I would never have expected to go see a musical, are going to see a musical," she said. "It's special."

And Hialeah's own Fergie Philippe plays Hercules Mulligan.

"I started getting so teary-eyed because I was in my home theatre doing this incredible show, performing for all of these people," Philippe said.

The award-winning musical is finishing up a 5-week, sold-out run in South Florida. Students are relishing the chance to be in the room where it happens.

"It's brought a new light on musical theatre and it's really cool," Jaros said.

This is the last week of the play in South Florida with the final performance being held Sunday.

