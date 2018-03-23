Vernon Carey Foundation hosts Father, Son Billiards Tournament

Former Miami Dolphins Offensive Linemen Vernon Carey with his two sons.

DAVIE, Fla. - From the football field to the billiards table, retired Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Vernon Carey proves he can tackle the most formidable of opponents.

Carey hosted the third annual Vernon Carey Foundation Father and Son Billiards Tournament this month at the Billiard Club in Davie.

Grandfathers, fathers and sons of all ages and skills participated.

Carey's two sons, Vernon Jr. and Jaylen, participated in the tournament. Other celebrities joining the competition included retired offensive lineman Jake Long and his father.

"We want to create memorable moments for fathers and sons in our community," Carey said.

In the end, only one team could be crowned the winner. Ted Lucas and his son, Ted Jr., took home the trophy and a prize of two tickets to the Miami Heat game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Vernon Carey Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. The programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development as well as economic opportunities within the community.

Money raised from the tournament will fund the foundation's programs.



