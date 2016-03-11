75ºF

Glass found in Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, DiGiorno products

FDA warns of glass in Nestlé frozen food with Spinach

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI – Authorities warned there could be pieces of glass in the popular DiGiorno pizzas, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer frozen meals.

Consumers reported finding the small pieces of glass. The lists includes ravioli, pizza, soufflé, lasagna and a panini.

"We are recalling these products, because they may contain small pieces of glass that may cause injury," the recall warning said. "Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is spinach."

Nestlé started a voluntary recall Thursday, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about the recall or if you purchased any of these products, call Nestlé at 1-800-681-1676.

DiGiorno products affected by the recall
Item Production Code UPC Best Before Date
DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Spinach and Garlic Pizza 5363525921
5363525922
5364525921		 7192145143 July 2016
6019525921
6019525922		 Aug. 2016
DiGiorno Rising Crust
Spinach and Mushroom Pizza		 6004525932
6005525931
6020855932
6021525931		 7192100335 Aug. 2016
DiGiorno pizzeria Thin Crust
Spinach and Mushroom Pizza		 6009525952 7192158570 Aug. 2016
DiGiorno pizzeria!
Tuscan-style Chicken Pizza		 6017525952
6018525951		 7192196236 Aug. 2016
Lean Cuisine products affected by the recall
Item Production Code UPC Best Before Date
Lean Cuisine Spinach and Mushroom Pizza 5339587814
5340587814
5340587815
6003587814		 13800135209 Nov. 2016
Lean Cuisine Spinach, Artichoke & Chicken Panini 5348587814
6011587814		 13800553263 July 2016
Aug. 2016
Lean Cuisine Mushroom Mezzaluna Ravioli 5348587812
5349587812		 13800583581 Jan. 2017
Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli 5362587812
5363587812		 13800558060 Jan 2017
Lean Cuisine Ricotta Cheese and Spinach Ravioli 6004595912
6005595912		 1380093052 Feb 2017
Stouffer’s products affected by the recall
Item Production Code UPC Best Before Date
Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna
Party Size (96oz)		 5351595916
53535959155353595916		 13800190024 March 2017
6004595916 April 2017
Stouffer’s Whole Grain Vegetable Lasagna (10oz) 5353595913 13800103239 March 2017
6011595513 April 2017
Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna
Family Size (37oz)		 5349595914 13800555106 Jan. 2017
Stouffer’s Chicken Lasagna Party
Size (96oz)		 5355595915 13800030528 Jan. 2018
Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé (12oz) 5353595528
5353595538		 13800105851 July 2016

