Glass found in Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, DiGiorno products
FDA warns of glass in Nestlé frozen food with Spinach
MIAMI – Authorities warned there could be pieces of glass in the popular DiGiorno pizzas, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer frozen meals.
Consumers reported finding the small pieces of glass. The lists includes ravioli, pizza, soufflé, lasagna and a panini.
"We are recalling these products, because they may contain small pieces of glass that may cause injury," the recall warning said. "Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is spinach."
Nestlé started a voluntary recall Thursday, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about the recall or if you purchased any of these products, call Nestlé at 1-800-681-1676.
|Item
|Production Code
|UPC
|Best Before Date
|DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Spinach and Garlic Pizza
|5363525921
5363525922
5364525921
|7192145143
|July 2016
|6019525921
6019525922
|Aug. 2016
|DiGiorno Rising Crust
Spinach and Mushroom Pizza
|6004525932
6005525931
6020855932
6021525931
|7192100335
|Aug. 2016
|DiGiorno pizzeria Thin Crust
Spinach and Mushroom Pizza
|6009525952
|7192158570
|Aug. 2016
|DiGiorno pizzeria!
Tuscan-style Chicken Pizza
|6017525952
6018525951
|7192196236
|Aug. 2016
|Item
|Production Code
|UPC
|Best Before Date
|Lean Cuisine Spinach and Mushroom Pizza
|5339587814
5340587814
5340587815
6003587814
|13800135209
|Nov. 2016
|Lean Cuisine Spinach, Artichoke & Chicken Panini
|5348587814
6011587814
|13800553263
|July 2016
Aug. 2016
|Lean Cuisine Mushroom Mezzaluna Ravioli
|5348587812
5349587812
|13800583581
|Jan. 2017
|Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
|5362587812
5363587812
|13800558060
|Jan 2017
|Lean Cuisine Ricotta Cheese and Spinach Ravioli
|6004595912
6005595912
|1380093052
|Feb 2017
|Item
|Production Code
|UPC
|Best Before Date
|Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna
Party Size (96oz)
|5351595916
53535959155353595916
|13800190024
|March 2017
|6004595916
|April 2017
|Stouffer’s Whole Grain Vegetable Lasagna (10oz)
|5353595913
|13800103239
|March 2017
|6011595513
|April 2017
|Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna
Family Size (37oz)
|5349595914
|13800555106
|Jan. 2017
|Stouffer’s Chicken Lasagna Party
Size (96oz)
|5355595915
|13800030528
|Jan. 2018
|Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé (12oz)
|5353595528
5353595538
|13800105851
|July 2016
