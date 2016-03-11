Glass found in Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, DiGiorno products

MIAMI – Authorities warned there could be pieces of glass in the popular DiGiorno pizzas, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer frozen meals.

Consumers reported finding the small pieces of glass. The lists includes ravioli, pizza, soufflé, lasagna and a panini.

"We are recalling these products, because they may contain small pieces of glass that may cause injury," the recall warning said. "Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is spinach."

Nestlé started a voluntary recall Thursday, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about the recall or if you purchased any of these products, call Nestlé at 1-800-681-1676.