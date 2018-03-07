'Drunk shopping' is real, nearly half of adults have shopped while under the influence

MIAMI - Ever get home from shopping and wonder why you bought the items you did? There's a good chance you were drunk shopping.

According to Finder.com, nearly half of American adults admit to having gone shopping while under the influence of alcohol.

The study claims an estimated 68 million people drunk shop.

WDIV reports the study shows Americans spent $30.43 billion (with a "B") on drunk purchases. That rounds out to $447.57 person.

Here are some other interesting findings from the study:

60.27% of American adults — or an estimated 148 million of us — drink an average 7 alcoholic beverages weekly.

We spend $5.4 billion on alcoholic beverages a week — an average $36.56 per person.

The most popular alcoholic drink is beer, with 39.53% of American adults drinking an average 5 beers weekly.

Men are twice as likely as women to consume beer, with an estimated 53.4% of men enjoying a beer, compared with only 26.48% of women who pick up a can weekly.

Wine is a woman’s drink of choice, with 37.54% of women enjoying an average 2 glasses a week.

Millennials are twice as likely as Gen Xers and baby boomers combined to enjoy a glass of moonshine or other liquor.

Men are twice as likely as women to consume spirits, with an estimated 36.49% of men regularly boozing up on liquor compared with 18.43% of women.

