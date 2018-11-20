Group warns of dangerous chemicals in popular slime toys for children

NEW YORK - A fight is being waged over a popular toy that one consumer group claims contains "dangerously high" levels of a chemical that can cause health issues.

In its "Trouble in Toyland" report released Tuesday, the US Public Interest Research Education Fund spotlighted toys it has deemed to be unsafe.

The group targets six slime toys for containing what it calls dangerously high boron content. Boron is a chemical used in products from detergent to roach poison, CNN reports.

If ingested at high levels, the report says boron can cause "nausea, vomiting, and long term reproductive health issues."

"Parents should closely monitor their kids when playing with this toy and call poison control if any is eaten," says Adam Garber, an author of the report.

However, others believe the warning is overblown.

"You'd almost have to do something beyond reason to make it toxic," said Rick Sachleben of the American Chemical Society.

The makers of one of the slime products in question also called the report "incorrect."

Slime products considered unsafe in recent report:

Kangaroos Original Super Cool Slime

Kidsco Glow in the Dark Slime

Toysmith Jupiter Juice Slime

iBaseToy Fluffly Slime

Haniex Soft Magic Crystal Slime

Meland Fluffy Slime

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.