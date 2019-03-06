Homeowner thanks Leave It To Layron for helping to raise awareness of danger

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After Hurricane Irma in 2017, Antonio Pitre noticed there were at least three precariously posititioned utility poles at his neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade County that were potentially deadly.

Pitre said the utility poles that are outside of his home, near the corner of Southwest 168th Street and 122nd Avenue, near Zoo Miami are totally rotted.

Pitre reported the matter to AT&T, but they haven't solved the problem. He has seen the wind sway a teetering utility pole back and forth and has felt fear.

"If that cable snaps, that's it! Whoever is passing buy is going to be crushed in their car," Pitre said.

Pitre believed that if the poles cause someone's death or injury it will be because of the their negligence, so he called Leave It To Layron.

AT&T worked with Florida Power & Light to transfer its equipment and the job got done.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.