Rebuild Florida aims to help homeowners in need

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - It has been more than a year since Hurricane Irma hit. It was the first time in more than a decade South Floridians had to face a storm of that magnitude.

"There are those that no amount of money is ever going to be enough," said Florida Lt. Gov Carlos Lopez-Cantera. Cantera was in Fort Lauderdale for the launch of the Rebuild Florida office.

The program offers assistance to Floridians to help repair, or rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Irma.

"We want to ensure that anyone that deserves and is entitled to this assistance, will get it," he said.

Rebuild Florida is an arm of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Through a partnership with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, those who meet certain income requirements, and seniors can apply for and receive help.

"This isn't just money that is going out to anybody that'll ask for it,” said Lopez-Cantera. “It’s targeted toward the most vulnerable in our communities."

HUD identified Brevard, Broward, Collier, Duval, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Polk, and Volusia counties, and zip codes 32091, 32136, 32068 and 34266 as hardest hit by Irma. $1.4 billion were set aside for the assistance program.



Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness attended the opening of the center, located at 2680 West Oakland Park Blvd. The office is one of nine opening across the state, and just happens to be in Holness’s district.

"My district is the most vulnerable when it comes to income, the level of poverty and the number of seniors,” he said. “So, having this in the center of the district, I think is a wise choice."

Those in need of help have to register to determine if they’re eligible for assistance. You can do so by visiting a Rebuild Florida center, or calling 844-833-1010.

You can also visit RebuildFlorida.gov.

