Woman says she was cheated out of money by Wilton Manors consignment shop owner

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - When the "Leave it to Layron" team stopped by 420 East Consignment in Wilton Manors, the initial reception was warm.

Kara McCormick, the owner, greeted us with a smile and asked how we were doing. After we introduced ourselves and started asking questions, that warm reception reached a boiling point.

"There's a sign here that states that you guys can't be here if I ask you to leave," McCormick said.

McCormick was on the phone, calling police while pointing to a sign inside her store window.

"If you wanted my side, you should have called me. This is ridiculous," she said.

Local 10 News reporter Layron Livingston accompanied Marti Wietor to the consignment shop.

Wietor said her relationship with 420 East began in March 2016, about a year after her husband's death in 2015.

"[Mike] was my rock," Wietor said. "We were together 32 years."

After her husband's passing, Wietor said she had to downsize, moving out of the couple's Davie home into a smaller property Plantation.

After 30 years of marriage, "we gathered a lot of stuff," Wietor said. "[They were] treasures to us."

Wietor didn't have room for the paintings, collectibles and memorabilia in her smaller home, so a friend referred her to McCormick's consignment shop.

"[They] came out with a big truck and a couple of helpers, and it took them several loads," Wietor said.

She said she was assured that within a day or two she'd have a detailed [inventory] list.

"That never happened," Wietor said.

Wietor said the agreement was 50-50, meaning she would get 50 percent of the proceeds from the sales of her items and McCormick and the consignment shop would get the other 50 percent.

Wietor told the LITL team she received two checks for about $100 each, which she cashed.

"Last August, [McCormick] told me she had finally sold everything and she was going to have another $1,400 for me," Wietor said.

Wietor is disabled and does not drive. She uses an electric mobility scooter to get-around.

In the months that followed, Wietor said she called multiple times and got multiple excuses about why the checks were delayed.

"I realize things happen, but I've been very patient," Wietor said. "I contacted you out of desperation because I need help."

The LITL team was with Wietor when she rode her scooter into the consignment shop. Seconds after McCormick greeted us at the door, she was threatening to call the police and demanding we turn off our camera.

We asked McCormick if she ever admitted to owing Wietor any money.

"I do not admit anything to her, at all," she said. "I have sent her check after check."

We asked her if she had statements that she could provide -- something Wietor did not have.

"I'm not providing you anything," McCormick said. "You guys need to get out of my store."

McCormick then stated that she would speak with Wietor without the LITL team being present. But, moments later, she was asking Wietor to leave the store and threatening her with arrest.

"[The police] can arrest me," Wietor said, still waiting just inside the store entrance.

Moments later, a Wilton Manors police officer arrived.

He entered the store, spoke with McCormick, and later asked Wietor to wait outside while he spoke with McCormick alone inside the store.

Another officer showed up and entered the store. Minutes later, the first officer exited the store, only to escort Wietor back inside.

A few more minutes passed, then both officers and Wietor were back out on the sidewalk.

This time, Wietor had a number of papers in her hands -- statements detailing the sale of her items. Some of them dated back to 2016.

She also had a check in her hand for $1,133.75.

"It's a little shy, but I'm going to let it go," Wietor said. "Had you not been here, believe me, I wouldn't have gotten the check."

If you're consigning or considering consignment, make sure you take inventory of every single item you plan to hand over to the consignment shop.

Wietor said she had photos of many of her items, but neglected to take note of everything.

Consignment agreements, or contracts, should also clearly spell out the terms of the agreement, when and how payments should be made, and both the client and consignment shop owner should be clear on those terms.

