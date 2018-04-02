Little Caesers giving away FREE pizza Monday after historic basketball upset

MIAMI - It's the historic upset that keeps on giving.

More than two weeks after University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, Little Caesars is rewarding the entire country.

The pizza giant is giving away FREE PIZZA on Monday, April 2... that's today... after UMBC shocked Virginia in the NCAA Tournament; the first time a men's No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed.

Today, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., every family who goes to a Little Caesars location will get one free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo.

CLICK HERE to find a Little Caesars location near you.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.