280,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard

BETHESDA, Md. - Over 280,000 baby rattles sold across the U.S. are being recalled over concerns that they may pose a choking risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said VTech's popular Shake and SIng Elephant Rattles are being recalled after officials found the ears can break off and become a safety hazard for young children.

The company has already received five reports of the ears breaking off, although no injuries have been reported.

The rattle was sold at Walmart and Kmart, as well as online at Amazon.com between Nov. 2015 and Nov. 2017.

Owners of the rattle can contact VTech for a full refund or credit.

