CVS recalls nasal spray over possible life-threatening contamination

MIAMI - CVS has recalled a nasal spray due to a possible contamination that could lead to a life-threatening infection.

CVS Health 12-Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a microbiological pathogen that could prove fatal to those with cystic fibrosis, or those with weakened immune systems.

The spray is produced by Product Quest Manufacturing.

Over 16,000 containers of a contaminated lot were released to the public. The nasal spray lot is #173089J with the UPC code 50428432365.

The nasal spray is packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle with a 09/19 expiration date.

Consumers who purchased the spray can return them to the retailer and have it replaced. Those with questions can call 386-239-8787 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 

 

