Frozen Salisbury steak dinners recalled over possible contamination

MIAMI - Banquet Salisbury steak frozen dinners have been recalled due to possible contamination.

Conagra Brands issued the recall of over 135,000 pounds of steak products on Wednesday after receiving complaints of bone fragments in the meat. At least three reports of minor oral injuries have been associated with the dinners.

Details of the specific Salisbury steak product being recalled:

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The frozen dinners were shipped nationwide and bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number P-115 on the side of the package.

Consumers are urged not to eat the frozen dinners and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

