More than 600,000 pacifiers, teether holders recalled

NEW YORK - Over 600,000 pacifiers have been recalled because of a choking hazard for young children.

Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifiers and teether holders are being recalled after it was found a snap on the products can detach from the attached ribbon, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Handi-Craft, the company which makes the items, has received 67 reports of the snap coming off ribbons.

The products were sold at Target, Wal-Mart, Toys 'R' Us, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores, and online at Amazon.com. The teethers come in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer, Frog, Spring Bunny, Deer and Bunny.

Those who own the products being recalled are told to call Handi-Craft toll-free at 833-224-7674, or visit them online at http://www.drbrownsbaby.com/

