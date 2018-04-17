Publix products included in latest recall of possibly tainted eggs

MIAMI - Eggs sold at Publix locations in Florida are part of the newest recall of eggs possibly tainted with salmonella.

200 million eggs from Rose Acre Farms were recalled in several states on April 13 due to several illnesses being reported.

However, the latest recall involves 280,800 eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, which distributes to Publix stores in Florida.

The Cal-Maine eggs were purchased from Rose Acre Farms

The FDA announced the Publix product in question under recall order is PUBLIX GRADE A EXTRA LARGE EGGS 18 PACK, with a "best by" date of April 2 and April 3.

"Consumers who believe they may have purchased potentially affected shell eggs should not eat them but should return them to the store where they were purchased," said a USDA statement.

