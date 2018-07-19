Swiss Rolls recalled in Florida over salmonella concerns

MIAMI - They make look delicious, but a popular treat is being recalled in Florida due to potential salmonella concerns.

Swiss Rolls were recalled by Flower Foods Inc. after Salmonella was possibly present in the whey powder used to make the desserts.

The Swiss Rolls are sold under brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value.

Besides Florida, the recall area also includes Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

While no injuries have been reported, Salmonella can cause serious infections, sometimes fatal, in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

CLICK HERE for information on product numbers and "best by" dates included in the recall.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.