Sony owes up to $65 to former Playstation 3 owners

TOKYO - After all this time, kids can now tell their parents that playing video games has finally paid off.

After losing a class action lawsuit regarding the original Playstation 3, Sony will pay out $3.75 million in settlements, with buyers of the console eligible for up to $65.

The lawsuit stemmed from Sony attempting to sell the console as a computer and saying you could run Linux on it, according to WDIV. The company never followed through due to a security issue.

People who purchased a "Fat" PS3 in the U.S. between Nov. 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010 have until April 15 to file their claim.

Is your console included in the settlement?

Playstation 3 consoles included in the settlement are the ones known as the "Fat PS3." The consoles also include a white strip on the front deck.

You must have purchased a Fat PS3 in the U.S. between November 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010.

In addition, you must have:

Used the other OS functionality

Or knew about the other OS functionality

Or contend or believe that you lost value or desired functionality or were otherwise injured as a consequence of firmware update 3.21 and/or the disablement of Other OS functionality in the Fat PS3.

If you're unsure whether you qualify, you can call 855-720-1264 or email info@otherossettlement.com.

How to get your settlement money:

In order to make your claim to receive money from Sony, you must do the following:

Fill out this form and provide your PlayStation 3's serial number and/or your PlayStation Network sign in information.

The deadline to submit your claim is April 15.

