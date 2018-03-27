Walmart now sells cars for one-stop shopping

Scott Olson/Getty Images

MIAMI - Instead of simply buying Hot Wheels toys on your next trip to Walmart, why not buy some actual hot wheels?

The retail giant will now be selling cars as the company expands its Carsaver program connecting buyers with dealerships within 15 miles of a Walmart Supercenter.

WAGA reports the Walmart program will be available nationwide at over 250 locations, although it will begin on April 1 in just four markets: Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Oklahoma City.

The company plans to sell 1,000 new and used vehicles per year at each Walmart location.

According to AutomativeNews, customers using the pilot program in Stuart, Fla. saved more than $3,000 off the sticker price.

