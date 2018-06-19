Local 10 News at Noon newsletter

Here's what's coming up on Local 10 News at Noon.
What's Trending
- A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.
- A Russian lawmaker has called on her fellow countrywomen not to have sex with foreign men visiting the country during the World Cup.
- How's the progress coming on the future Dania Pointe project? Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney takes a look inside the $800 million spectacle at the site of the old Dania Beach rollercoaster.
- A Florida man was arrested after complaining to deputies that he might have been sold the wrong drug.
Today's Headlines
- A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Sunday in Miami.
- A Fort Lauderdale man accused of killing his pregnant wife and her father set his father-in-law's body on fire and tried to make it appear that he had been electrocuted by a downed power line, authorities said.
- Crystal Davis and Santanna Neal walked into a Walgreens in Miramar to get some beauty supplies. They both left feeling they were racially profiled.
- "I'm not my brother," Zachary Cruz, the brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz, tells Local 10 News from his new home in Virginia.
Weather
