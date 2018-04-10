Osmond Cole: 'My statements were taken out of context'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A man who was accused of watching his stepdaughter as she was getting out of the shower set the record straight about the allegations that led to his arrest last year.

Osmond Cole was arrested by Homestead police in April 2017 for aggravated stalking and voyeurism, but the State Attorney's Office decided not to pursue the charges.

"My statements were taken out of context and my words were misconstrued to mean something other than what I was expressing," Cole told Local10.com in a telephone interview Friday.

