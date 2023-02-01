Art teachers and students invited to enter Local 10’s eARTh Day Art Contest

Local 10 invites all art teachers and students, from grades Pre-K to 12, to participate in our 6th Annual eARTh Day Art Contest. The popular contest awards schools that display passion for the environment, social responsibility and artistic ability. The contest begins Feb. 6.

The work of art can be an original painting or sculpture that incorporates recycled elements and/or items repurposed from nature.

To enter, art teachers, representing their students and schools, must complete the entry form and submit a photo of the original artwork using the submission tool below. Only one entry is permitted per school. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 12.

Local 10 will choose 10 finalists, and viewer votes will select the winning entry from among the finalists. The voting phase of the contest runs from March 20 to April 9. The winning school will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, on Local 10 News and will receive $4,500 for their school’s art department.

Last year, Tropical Elementary won the prize for its eco-friendly rendition of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, the Mona Lisa. The 4x6 artwork was created using 1,700 plastic bottle caps, along with bread ties and straws to create intricate lines.

“The earth is a masterpiece, and I thought what could we create?” said Tropical Elementary art teacher Elizabeth Hodges. “Of course, Mona Lisa came to my mind.”

In the last five years, the environmentally-centered contest has recognized the following schools for their winning entries and collectively awarded $22,500 to the schools’ art programs:

· Air Base K-8 in Homestead

· Lawton Chiles Middle School in Hialeah

· Coral Gables Preparatory Academy

· Saint Bonaventure Catholic School in Davie

· Tropical Elementary in Plantation

Full contest rules can be seen below:

OFFICIAL RULES FOR CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING: Open only to Florida schools within the Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward County viewing area. Art teachers entering on behalf of a school must currently be the age of majority in their state of residence, have the capacity to enter into legally binding contracts, and satisfy all eligibility requirements. By entering the contest on behalf of a school, the participating art teacher represents and warrants that said art teacher has received permission and authority from the school to enter said school into the contest on the school’s behalf. Employees of WPLG, Inc. and its affiliates which are owned by BH Media Group, Inc. (“Sponsor”), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) are not eligible. Void where prohibited.

HOW TO ENTER: As part of a class project, art students are encouraged to create an original work of art with an environmental theme. To enter the class project into the contest, the art teacher must go to www.local10.com, click on www.local10.com/contests and click on the contest link to enter and submit a photo of the class’s original eARTh Day work of art with an environmental theme. Fill out the entry form giving school name, teacher name and class, address, email address and phone number. Only original paintings and sculptures are eligible. Special consideration will be given to works of art featuring materials taken from nature. A WPLG, Inc. assembled panel will determine the ten finalists. One (1) final winner will be chosen by viewer votes. Photos and entry forms may be submitted online from February 6, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. March 12, 2023. The voting period is from March 20, 2023, through April 9, 2023. Only timely submitted entries will be eligible to win.

ALTERNATIVE METHODS OF ENTRY: As an alternative to entering pursuant to the paragraph above, an art teacher may enter by delivering the photo of the class’s original work of art along with the school name, teacher and class information, complete address and phone number, all legibly handwritten on a 3″ x 5″ piece of paper, to WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News, 3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Pembroke Park, FL 33023, or the 3″ x 5″ piece of paper, along with the photo, may be mailed to: WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News, eARTh Day Promotion, 3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Pembroke Park, FL 33023. Entries submitted by this alternative method must be received by WPLG, Inc. by March 12, 2023.

ENTRY CONSTITUTES PERMISSION TO PUBLISH: Any photo and the art depicted therein submitted during the contest (and any information submitted by the entrant on the entry or order form) may be broadcast on WPLG, Inc. television programs, local10.com or in any other form of media, at any time and for any length of time, including but not limited to publication for any marketing, advertising or other form of promotion for this contest or similar future contest by WPLG, Inc., and such broadcast or publication does not entitle the entrant or any other person to any form of compensation. Additionally, for the winning piece of art, entry into this contest constitutes permission to display the winning art in a gallery or other public location as mutually agreed upon by the winning school and the Sponsor, and such display does not entitle the entrant or any other person to any form of compensation. Entrant represents and warrants (i) the art is an original work of the participating class, (ii) no part of the art will infringe upon, violate or misappropriate the copyright or other rights of any third party, and (iii) the art will not contain defamatory or libelous matter, or invade or intrude upon the privacy or publicity rights of any person. By submitting a photo, such entrant agrees that the school owns all right, title and interest in the photo(s) and the art depicted therein, and the entrant must have obtained the permission of all persons identifiable in the photo and/or the art to submit any photo in this contest. Submission of any photo or art in this contest constitutes the entrant’s representation that the conditions in this paragraph have been satisfied. Each entrant shall hold the Sponsor harmless from claims of any third party relating to the broadcast or publication by WPLG, Inc. of the photo, art, or any information provided by the entrant in any form of media, including but not limited to publication on WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News or on its website local10.com. By submitting any photo, the entrant grants WPLG, Inc. the rights and privileges set forth in these rules.

SELECTION OF WINNERS /ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE: Entry Period :

Only one (1) art entry per school. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. March 12, 2023, to be eligible for the contest. No mass-produced or photocopied entries will be accepted. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or damaged are void and will not be accepted or eligible. Only legible and complete entry forms will be accepted and eligible. Sponsor is not responsible for misdirected, lost, late or damaged entries. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Voting Period :

Only one vote per valid and active email and IP address per person per day is allowed. If a piece of art receives multiple and/or irregular votes or multiple votes from the same user or users, including but not limited to, votes generated by a robotic, programmed, script, macro, other automated means or other source, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the votes and/or the art contestant in its sole discretion. Any participant suspected of using a proxy for voting, concealing one’s true identity, registering in the name of a fictitious person or registering in the name of a real person without such person’s authorization will be disqualified. All registration information submitted by voters must be valid. Automated voting is not allowed and such votes will be disqualified. Any individual or organization found employing third-party resources, whether domestic or abroad, for the purpose of creating multiple registrations or generating votes in violation of these rules, either automatically or manually, will be immediately disqualified. Votes may not be sold, bought or paid for. All voting must follow these Official Rules.

The school with the eARTh Day original work of art that receives the most votes will be the winner. The winning school will receive $4,500 toward art supplies (as determined by the Sponsor), and the winning class and school will be featured on WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News. Additionally, the winning art may be displayed in a gallery or other public location as mutually agreed upon by the winning school and the Sponsor. The winner will be announced on WPLG, Inc., Local 10 News on April 22, 2023. In the event there is a tie of two or more entrants with the most votes, the tied entrants will be included in a random drawing and the winner shall be selected from that random drawing. If the Sponsor is unable to locate a given winner, an alternate winner will be selected by the next highest number of votes. All prizes are non-transferable. No cash or other substitutions are allowed.

DISCLAIMER: By entering this contest, the winner assumes all liability for any injury or damages caused or claimed to be caused by participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize and releases the Sponsor and each of its respective owners, affiliates, officers, directors and employees, from any such liability. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name and address for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without compensation. Winner is responsible for payment of all taxes associated with receipt of any prize.

MISCELLANEOUS: Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to withdraw the transmission of this promotion and award the prizes from among the eligible entries received prior to the date of the withdrawal. Entrants agree to abide by these Official Rules and by the decisions of the judges, whose decisions are final. Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification from this promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from this promotion any person it believes has violated these rules.

If for any reason the contest is not capable of being conducted as planned due to any cause beyond the control of Sponsor, including but not limited to any event or cause which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the promotion, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest and disqualify any individual who may have caused any such problem. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any theft or destruction, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problem or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or provider, computer equipment, software, failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor on account of technical problems or delays, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

If a dispute arises regarding who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the person in whose name the entry was made.

By entering this contest, each entrant agrees that (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this contest, the drawing or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs, directly or indirectly associated with entering this contest, but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to, any damages other than actual out-of-pocket expenses.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. IN NO EVENT SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, EVEN IF IT HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF THE DAMAGES. IN ANY EVENT THE MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY OF SPONSOR TO ANY PERSON DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATING TO THIS CONTEST, PROMOTION OR THE AWARD, USE OR ENJOYMENT OF ANY PRIZE SHALL NOT EXCEED THE SUM OF $10.00.

WPLG, Inc., local10.com, and the WPLG, Inc. and WPLG, Local 10 News logo, are respective trademarks of Berkshire Hathaway and are registered in the U.S.

WINNER’S LIST: The winner will be announced on WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News on April 22, 2023.