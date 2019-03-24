Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest Finalists Chosen

MIAMI - The ten finalists for the second annual Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest have been chosen.

We received dozens of entries from schools in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The level of talent and creativity, along with genuine concern for the environment, was impressive.

Now the voting phase is under way and Local 10 viewers decide who wins.

From now until April 14, you can view and vote for your favorite work of art. You may cast one vote per valid and active email and IP address per day.

The school with the eARTh Day original work of art that receives the most votes will be the winner. The winning school will be announced on Local 10 News on Earth Day, April 22, and will receive $4,500 to use toward art supplies.

The ten finalists will have their creations displayed at Miami Children’s Museum from April 15-22.

The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest is proudly sponsored by Publix, where every day is Earth Day.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.