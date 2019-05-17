Legoland Photo Contest

HOW TO ENTER :

Does your family love to have fun together! Submit a picture of your best family fun moment and be entered to win a trip to LEGOLAND® for (4)! Includes One (1) Night Stay in a beach themed bungalow at LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat and (4) 2-Day Park Only General Admission Tickets to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort.

GRAND PRIZE :

One (1) night stay in a beach-themed bungalow at LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat and four (4) 2-Day Park only general admission tickets to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort. This prize package is valued at approximately $740.00.

WINNER DETAILS :

Contest ends June 30th 2019. Randomly Chosen Winner will be selected on Monday July 1, 2019.

ABOUT LEGOLAND® FLORIDA RESORT

Check out LEGOLAND Florida Resort, the only theme park built entirely for kids and experience the all-new THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD featuring new rides, new food, new everything!

Fun, colorful and inspirational, LEGOLAND® is where awesome awaits for families looking for a great day out, or the ultimate vacation experience. LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is an interactive, 150-acre theme park with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions inspired by popular LEGO® brands and characters, plus LEGOLAND® Water Park, the 152-room LEGOLAND® Hotel and the 166-room LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat.

ABOUT LEGOLAND® BEACH RETREAT

Extend the fun of LEGOLAND® Florida Resort with a stay at the lakeside bungalows of LEGOLAND Beach Retreat. This accommodation features immersive LEGO® theming, a FREE breakfast buffet, swimming pool, nightly entertainment and so much more!

For More Information or to Plan Your Next Trip, visit https://www.legoland.com/florida/



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.