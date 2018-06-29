Local 10's Fast & Furious - Supercharged at Universal Orlando contest

Supercharge your vacation!

Go inside the high-stakes world of Fast & Furious for a full-throttle, high-octane experience. You’ll meet up with the family, but just as the party is getting started an enemy from the past shows up and a wild chase ensues. It’s up to Dom, Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the crew to save the day in this action-packed new ride. Fast & Furious – Supercharged now open at Universal Studios Florida.

You could win the Grand Prize package for four: Two nights at a Universal selected hotel, and four 3-Park Annual passes!

Register to win now!



OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.