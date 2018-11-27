Riptide Music Festival Ticket Giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The hottest music festival in South Florida is heading to Fort Lauderdale beach and Local 10 wants to put you in the middle of all the action.

The 2018 Riptide Music Festival gets underway this weekend with 3 days of amazing music and incredible acts.

Acts like Panic! At The Disco, The Jacksons, 311, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Sugarhill Gang, Gin Blossoms and many more will hit the stage Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

Local 10 is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to one day of the show, either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

To check out all the acts, schedule or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE for festival information.

OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright 2016 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.