Solo: A Star Wars Story sneak preview ticket giveaway

Local 10 is ready to take you on another adventure in a galaxy far, far way.

The brand new Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to open in theaters on May 25, but we're giving away tickets to see a sneak preview of the movie before it opens to everyone else.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to see an exclusive screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Tuesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the AMC Sunset Place 24 theater in South Miami.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Though a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Enter now to win.

OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.