WAITRESS SoFlo Pie Contest

Calling all SoFlo Bakers! WPLG and the Arsht Center are looking for the most delicious, creative and uniquely-named pie inspired by the hit musical WAITRESS.

This hit musical is the story of a waitress and expert pie maker who crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “ My Husband’s a Jerk Chicken Potpie.”

Submit your most creative, funny, delicious and whimsical pie recipe by January 31, 2019. We’re looking for the kind of recipe that expresses your hopes, dreams, fears or frustrations – something baked right from the heart, but it’s got to be scrumptious as well.

The winner will receive tickets to the opening night of WAITRESS at the Arsht Center, dinner for 4 at BRAVA and will have their recipe featured in the WAITRESS cookbook available during the run of WAITRESS at the Arsht Center. Three runner-ups will receive 2 tickets to the opening night of WAITRESS on Tuesday, February 26.

Hurry – the contest ends on January 31, 2019. And don’t miss WAITRESS at the Arsht Center February 26 – March 3!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.