Wheel of Fortune Flyaway Sweepstakes Rules

By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WPLG ("Station"), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules ("Official Rules"). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

Eligibility: The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees' immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

How to Enter: Contest begins on Monday, October 28, 2019. Deadline to enter is Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:58 p.m. To enter, viewers will be prompted to watch the (Program to Watch), and look for the phrase of the day. Then, to enter, log onto Local10.com and click on the Contest tab to access the Contest entry page. Complete the online entry form with your name, address, phone number, birth date, and keyword, in the provided area and click submit. No mechanically reproduced or completed entries will be accepted. Log in to Local10.com, view the contests tab and submit all required information in order to enter.

One winner will be selected each weekday of the contest period starting on Monday, October 28, 2019 with daily entries due at 7:59 p.m. ET each weekday of the contest period.

Prize: Each winner will receive a trip for two (2) to see a taping of Wheel of Fortune in Los Angeles. The trip package including domestic round-trip coach air travel for two (2) from nearby major airports within the Local 10 viewing area (winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary) to a Los Angeles area airport valued at $1,000, three (3) nights' hotel accommodations (one room, double occupancy),valued at $645.00, (2) two Universal passes valued at $300.00, airport ground transportation valued at $125, $1,000 in spending cash, Sony Studio Tour, and two (2) tickets to attend the Wheel of Fortune taping. Travel must occur between December 11 and 14, 2019. The total value of each trip package is $3,069.00.

1. Station is not responsible for lost, late, garbled, or misdirected entries, printing errors, server unavailability, computer or any other electronic malfunction. All entries received that are duplicate, mutilated, tampered with, incorrect, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entries become the property of the Company and will not be acknowledged or returned.

2. Station cannot be held liable for any lost or stolen entries, prizes or contest information. Station is not responsible for any technological malfunction, or human error relating to the Contest.

3. Prizes are provided "as is" without any express or implied warranty of any kind including warranties of merchantability, non-infringement or intellectual property, or fitness for any particular purpose. Prizes are subject to the Sponsor(s) and/or Prize Provider(s) standard terms and conditions, and expiration dates. For any ticket related prizes, Station, Sponsor(s) and Prize Provider(s) are not responsible if any event or performance is cancelled or postponed. Any trip related prizes are subject to advance reservation, availability and black-out dates, and do not include any meals, other transportation, gratuities, travel insurance, baggage fees, miscellaneous airline fees, excursions, spa treatments, or any other expenses. The Station, Sponsor(s) and Prize Provider(s) are not responsible for winner's failure to take the trip by the Prize Provider's expiration date, or cancellation of the trip by the winner.

4. Each winner will be notified by email or phone. Before claiming any prize, each winner must provide his/her correct name, address and telephone number to Station at the time of notification. Each winner must sign and return a release and affidavit of eligibility, which must be received within three (3) days of notification (or less due to prize use time constraints), at the time winner claims his/her prize in person at the Station. Each winner must show picture identification to claim his/her prize. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding any prize based on the identification presented. If the prize is a trip, all persons traveling on the trip must be 18 years of age or over, unless travelers under 18 are accompanied by at least one adult who is the parent or legal guardian of all of the minors. All persons traveling on the trip must also sign and return a release which must be returned with the winner's release and affidavit of eligibility within three (3) days of winner's notification.

5. If a winner cannot be notified within two (2) days, or does not timely sign and return the release and affidavit of eligibility, then the prize will be forfeited, and time permitting, the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected from among remaining valid and correct entries. If time does not permit for an alternate winner to be selected, then the prize will be forfeited, and the prize will remain the property of the Station.

6. There will be no substitutions or cash alternatives for any prize except at the sole discretion of Station. The Station has the right to substitute a prize of similar value. No sale, transfer or assignment of any prize is allowed.

7. Each winner is responsible for paying all local, county, state and federal taxes on prizes based on the estimated retail value of the prizes as set forth in these rules. Each winner must sign a W-9 form.

8. Only one prize will be awarded per household if more than one prize is awarded. Entrants are eligible to win only one prize within any 90 day period, regardless of the number of contests entered.

9. The Company is not liable if the provider of any part of a prize fails to satisfy its obligations to furnish its portion of the prize.

10. The Company, Sponsor(s), and Prize Provider(s) accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any injuries, losses or damages of any kind directly or indirectly caused by or resulting from the acceptance, possession or use of any prize awarded in the Contest. By entering, entrants agree to release the Company, Sponsor(s), Prize Provider(s), contest software providers, social media platforms, and each of their respective parent, affiliates, officers, directors, employees and agents, from any and all claims, loss, damage or injury as a result of or incident to his/her participation in the Contest or his/her use of the prize. Entrants further acknowledge and agree that if a winner, the Company has the right to publicize entrant's name, character, likeness, photograph, voice and the fact that entrant is a winner of the Contest for promotional purposes, without financial remuneration.

11. Complete Official Rules for the Contest are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours at the Station and on the Station's Website. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station within thirty (30) days of the Drawing Date.

12. The Station has the right to disqualify any entrant it determines has not complied with the Contest Rules. All decisions by the Station shall be final and binding relating to this contest, including the interpretation of the Contest Rules. Station reserves the right to make rules and contest changes and change the contest dates. Station reserves the right to cancel/terminate, modify or suspend the Contest if in Station's sole determination it believes that the integrity of the Contest has been, or could be, compromised or that the Contest is not capable of running as planned or fairly, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or force majeure or any other causes beyond the Station's control.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on Local10.com, you are deemed to agree to Local10's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station at 3401 Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33023, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at www.local10.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.