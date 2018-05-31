Win a beach retreat family trip to Legoland Florida

Now that summer is here, what better way to cool down and heat things up than with a visit to Legoland Florida?

Local 10 is giving away a beach retreat vacation to one lucky family of four to Legoland with a one-night stay and tickets to the theme park and water park.

All you have to do to enter is send us a picture of your family having fun together.

Legoland Florida Resort is an interactive, 150-acre theme park with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions inspired by popular brands and characters, plus Legoland Water Park, the 152-room Legoland Hotel and the 166-room Legoland Beach Retreat.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.