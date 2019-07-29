Win a free week at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp

MIAMI - If your son or daughter ever dreamed about playing for the Miami Heat, now's the time to win them a free week at the team's Jr. Heat Camp before summer ends.

Jr. HEAT Camps and Clinics are for boys and girls ages 7-16 of all abilities and skill levels. The camps and clinics focus on both improving individual basketball skills and off the court character development. Campers will participate in a variety of competitions, fundamental drills, and games. Jr. HEAT Camps and Clinics will offer access to some of South Florida's best coaches and facilities.

On the first day of camp, the campers will be split up into teams of about 8-10 kids and assigned a coach. They will be on that same team for the entire week, unless we make a trade to make the teams fair. They will play two; full court, 5 on 5 games each day, and will learn various basketball skills. One day out of the week, we get a current HEAT player or HEAT Legend to visit camp, take pictures and sign autographs with the kids. Lunch is included and the campers will receive giveaways daily.

Local 10 is giving away 8 free passes to the Jr. Heat Camp running from August 5-9 at the Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus.

