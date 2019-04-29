Win a trip for 2 to NYC to see 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

This Mother's Day, give mom the trip of a lifetime in the "Live Loves Moms" contest.

One lucky winner will win a trip for two to New York City to see "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan." Of course, you don't have to take your mother, but it would be nice!

The trip includes roundtrip airfare, hotel for two nights, a food and beverage award, plus some ground transportation.

It couldn't be easier to enter the "Live Loves Moms" contest.

Head to the @Local10News Instagram page .

. Make sure you follow the @Local10News Instagram page.

Find the "Live Loves Moms" contest post

Tag 3 of your friends in a comment in the post

That's it, you've been entered. Of course, it only enters you, not your friends. But make sure they know they can enter the same way!

OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.