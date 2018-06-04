Contests

Win a trip to Barbados in the Tri-Rail 'Guess the Fare' contest

Test your knowledge for a chance to win a trip to Barbados including airfare courtesy of Tri Rail! Can you guess their low fares?  Take your best guess or visit Tri-Rail.com/our-price-is-right for the correct answers! 

Riding Tri-Rail to work, school or play can save you money. Our price is right with one-way train fares as low as $2.50 to commute from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

Tri-Rail riders enjoy: 
•    18 stations between Miami and West Palm Beach
•    Convenient and free Commuter Connector service
•    Free onboard Wi-Fi
•    Tri-Rail mobile app with train tracker
•    Daily service including holidays
•    Bike racks and bike lockers
•    Free parking at train stations
•    And extra spending money!

Passengers can save even more with discounted passes.  Eligible riders include:
•    Seniors 65 years or older
•    Persons with disabilities
•    Students
•    Children ages 5 – 12
•    Groups of 25 or more
•    Veterans with disabilities ride FREE

Ride Tri-Rail for as low as $75 a month!

Tri-Rail’s Employer Discount Program offers employees of participating South Florida businesses a 25% discount on Monthly and 12-Trip passes. Enrolled members can ride for as low as $75 per month.

So get on board today. Our price is right!
 

