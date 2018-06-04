Win a trip to Barbados in the Tri-Rail 'Guess the Fare' contest

Test your knowledge for a chance to win a trip to Barbados including airfare courtesy of Tri Rail! Can you guess their low fares? Take your best guess or visit Tri-Rail.com/our-price-is-right for the correct answers!
Riding Tri-Rail to work, school or play can save you money. Our price is right with one-way train fares as low as $2.50 to commute from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.
Tri-Rail riders enjoy:
• 18 stations between Miami and West Palm Beach
• Convenient and free Commuter Connector service
• Free onboard Wi-Fi
• Tri-Rail mobile app with train tracker
• Daily service including holidays
• Bike racks and bike lockers
• Free parking at train stations
• And extra spending money!
Passengers can save even more with discounted passes. Eligible riders include:
• Seniors 65 years or older
• Persons with disabilities
• Students
• Children ages 5 – 12
• Groups of 25 or more
• Veterans with disabilities ride FREE
Ride Tri-Rail for as low as $75 a month!
Tri-Rail’s Employer Discount Program offers employees of participating South Florida businesses a 25% discount on Monthly and 12-Trip passes. Enrolled members can ride for as low as $75 per month.
So get on board today. Our price is right!
