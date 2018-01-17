Win a trip to see Live with Kelly & Ryan in the Bahamas

MIAMI - Live with Kelly & Ryan fans, here's the chance to see your favorite show in person... and in paradise!

When the show heads to the islands in February, you and a guest could be right there with the whole gang.

Local 10 and Live with Kelly & Ryan are giving away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a Grand Prize 4-Day/3-Night trip for two to Nassau, Bahamas with VIP seats to the show and a little spending cash to add to the fun.

One winner will be randomly chose, so why can't it be you? But time is running short, enter now, cross your fingers, and you and a guest could be headed to paradise!

OFFICIAL RULES

