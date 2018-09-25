Win tickets for South African theater sensation: Africa Umoja 2018

Win tickets for the incredible, world-renowned South African theater sensation: Africa Umoja 2018.

Experience theater like never before; a celebration of South Africa’s history told through its music and dance with over 30 performers telling the story of South Africa… the music, the people, revolution and the rise of heroes like Nelson Mandela and a new generation of freedom.

Performances start Sept. 26 and run through Oct. 7th at the Miramar Cultural Performing Arts Center.

Local 10 is giving away 8 pairs of tickets to see the show on Oct. 5, but if you would like to buy tickets for another performance, contact the MCPAC box office at 954-602-4500 or click here to order online.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.