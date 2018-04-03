Win tickets to Cirque du Soleil's 'Crystal'

MIAMI - For the first time, Cirque du Soleil pushes the boundaries of performance, redefining the artistic possibilities of ice.

Watch as world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their frozen playground with speed and grace, challenging the laws of gravity with daring acrobatics. Feel the thrill of poetry in motion as our protagonist Crystal’s journey toward empowerment is brought to life on ice. Enter a dreamlike world fueled by her imagination, where boundless creativity transforms the everyday into something extraordinary.

Crystal invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly integrates popular music with the quintessential sound of Cirque du Soleil.

