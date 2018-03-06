Win tickets to see Eagles and Jimmy Buffett in concert

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two of the greatest names in music history will come together at Hard Rock Stadium for a concert fans will never forget.

And Local 10 wants to send you there with free tickets.

Rock legends Jimmy Buffett and Eagles will hit the stage in South Florida on Saturday, April 21 for a once-in-a-lifetime show.

Local 10 will be giving away 10 pairs of tickets to see the concert and it won't cost you a dime. Just enter the contest from now through April 6 for your chance to win.

But if you can't wait or don't win, CLICK HERE to buy your tickets for one of the biggest concerts of the year.

CONTEST RULES

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.