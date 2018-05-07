Win tickets to see ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today! at the Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI - South Florida's favorite Cuban family is back, now with Steven Bauer joining the cast - in the brand-new Spanglish production of ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today!

The cast features returning favorites - Ana Margo, Connie Ramirez and Barbara Ann Martin - from the original TV Show plus new cast members including Vivian Ruiz and Martha Picanes. You don’t want to miss the the updated adventures of the Peña's in ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today!

Local 10 is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to see the show at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami during its run between May 17 and May 26.

Four decades ago, ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? entered our living rooms and our hearts with its endearingly humorous portrayal of a Cuban exile family in 70’s Miami. The Peñas’ struggle to adapt and thrive in their adoptive homeland turned a personal story into the universal saga of immigrants in America.

Today, the abuelos are gone, the parents have become grandparents, and the kids have kids of their own. Now, it’s up to the next generation to continue the Peña legacy, facing new challenges and new laughs while forging a new future for the Peña household.

It is time once again to “Say Hello America”!

Enter below to win or CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.