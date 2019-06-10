Win tickets to see 'The Lightning Thief' at the Broward Center for Performing Arts

A special show will soon hit South Florida and Local 10 wants to send you there for free.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to run at the Broward Center for Performing Arts from June 25-30.

In the show, the Greek gods are real, and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on an epic quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. Nominated for 3 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, The Lightning Thief is "mesmerizing" and proves "lightning can strike twice!". Broward Center for the Performing Arts June 25 – 30. Tickets at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com

Local 10 is giving away five tickets to two lucky winners, so why not you?

Enter below.

