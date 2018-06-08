E-scooters arrive in Miami to zip you around South Florida

MIAMI - A "Bird" has landed in Miami and may change the way you get around the big city.

Instead of flying, Bird is an e-scooter company that has launched in Miami and currently available in the Downtown and Coconut Grove areas.

Instead of pricier rides in taxies or ride-sharing services, the electric-powered scooters are available to rent for $1, plus 15 cents per minute).

Riders can find scooters by using the company's app that utilizes GPS to track the nearest scooter. Once you're done with your ride, you simply leave it where you are to be picked up by another rider.

Though you won't be breaking any speed records, the scooters travel at 15 miles per hour, quick enough to get you where you need to be in a hurry.

To kick off rentals in South Florida, Bird is offering free service to graduates of the job-training program at the Thelma Gibson Health Initiative in Coconut Grove.

The company will keep what they call a "nest" of Birds at the center to help program graduates get to their jobs.

