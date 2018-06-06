New Hard Rock Hotel hitting the right notes in Sunrise

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - If you've seen it, you'll never forget the new hotel currently rising over South Florida.

The brand new Guitar Hotel going up at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood is already hitting the right notes with curious onlookers.

Eventually standing 450-feet tall, the guitar-shaped hotel will unquestionably become an iconic landmark in Broward; while the Seminole Hard Rock hopes it becomes music to their bottom line.

The new hotel, which is scheduled to open in mid-2019, will double the size of the Hard Rock Casino with over 3,200 slot machines and 18,000 square foot poker room.

Additional retail and restaurant space will be added, as well as a completely rebuilt Hard Rock Live theater venue.

