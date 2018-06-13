Fathers Day

Looking to do something with dad? Find South Florida Father's Day events here

Attend Father's Day brunch, partake in museum events

Pixabay

Father's Day is Sunday, and perhaps you're looking for something to do this weekend?

You've come to the right place to find events happening in Miami and across south Florida.

Attend a Father's Day brunch at Marando Farms & Ranch in Davie or Coastal in Fort Lauderdale, go on a cruise on Biscayne Bay, take part in events at Miami Children's Museum or Boca Raton Museum of Art, or have an opportunity to feel like a kid again at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale.

View the event guide or look below for event ideas coming up:

 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.