Jury awards Lauderdale Beach Patrol SUV victim $250K

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A jury awarded a woman $250,000 on Thursday night in a lawsuit against the city of Fort Lauderdale, Broward County court records show.

Rinda Mizelle, a North Carolina teacher, was lying face up on the beach when the driver of a Lauderdale Beach Patrol SUV ran her over April 2012

According to Mizelle's attorney John M. Phillips, the city of Fort Lauderdale had offered to settle with Mizelli for $40,000 over the past several years, and as the trial approached they offered her $100,000.

The trial began on Monday and the jury deliberated for just over three hours before reaching their decision at 8 p.m., according to Phillips' office.

The city didn't release a statement about the case on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.