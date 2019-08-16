6 South Florida Hispanic students awarded college scholarships from McDonald’s

MIAMI – Six Hispanic students from South Florida have been awarded McDonald's HACER® National Scholarships. A total of 30 Hispanic high school seniors from around the country were awarded the scholarship to pursue their dreams of higher education.

Below is a list of the well-deserving seniors from South Florida:

• Kendra Da Silva, of Coral Glades High School, who is attending Harvard University. She was awarded $50,000. • A male student from Mast Academy in Key Biscayne, who is attending the University of Pennsylvania and wished to remain anonymous. He was awarded $50,000. • Kimberly Ramos, of Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, who is attending the University of Central Florida. She was awarded $5,000. • Jacob Olaguir, of Terra Environmental Research Institute in Miami, who is attending Florida International University. He was awarded $5,000. • Arianna Delic, of Palm Beach Gardens High School, who is attending the University of Central Florida. She was awarded $5,000. • Eveanna Lerma, of the School for Advanced Studies in Miami, who is attending the University of Florida. She was awarded $5,000.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanic college enrollment is at a record high.

In 2016, 47 percent of Hispanic high school graduates ages 18 to 24 were enrolled in college; however, Hispanic students still lag behind when it comes to obtaining a four-year college degree because of the high cost of continuing their education, the U.S. Department of Education reported.

This year, McDonald's awarded $500,000 in scholarships to the 30 students who were selected.

In previous years, five students were selected to receive scholarships.