After complaints from parents, school board to keep Golden Glades open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami-Dade Public Schools has decided Golden Glades Elementary in Miami Gardens will not be shuttered after protests from local parents.

The school system planned to close the school and move Golden Glades' kindergarten to fifth-grade pupils to Myrtle Grove K-8 Center, about a mile away. The school system officials said Golden Glades was only at 56 percent capacity.

However, parents said the smaller class sizes have benefited their children, and they pushed the school system to reconsider the move after a school board meeting in January.

Parent Jasmine Henry said last month that she doubted students would get the individual attention at another school that they receive at their neighborhood Golden Glades Elementary.

"They really care who comes and picks up your child and who is not picking up their kids," Henry said.

The school board will sign off on the decision at a meeting on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.